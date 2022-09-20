Mosley, coming off shutout win over Leon, prepares for trip to Wakulla

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley football team is preparing to hit the road again this week for a very good test indeed. The Dolphins will head east Friday to take on Wakulla in a game between two teams with a combined mark of 7-1. Wakulla is 4-0 and Mosley now 3-1. That third win coming a few nights ago at Tommy Oliver, a complete beatdown of Leon. The Dolphins played well in all phases, a blocked punt even setting up one of the three first quarter scores. The end result was a 42-0 win and again, a third win in four games so far this season. And it seems like the team should be able to take some momentum to Crawfordville later this week. Here’s Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon Monday talking about his team’s performance Friday.

“Yeah I thought we did a really good job Friday night. I thought we did a really good job, I thought we could control the line of scrimmage up front, I thought we did. We’ve had the most rushing yards that we’ve had on the year. Sammy continue to get better with three touchdown passes. Special team wise Isaac Paul blocked a punt and got us some really good field position. And then on the defensive side of the bar they pitched a shout out, a great group effort, a lot of guys flying around making a lot of plays.”

The coach adding his team is in a good place as it gets set for a tough stretch, starting with the game at Wakulla, and then the game at Chiles to begin district play next week. ”You know we’re starting to settle in and find our groove. But obviously we’ve got to keep that going. We’ve got a real tough test this week heading over to Wakulla. Wakulla is undefeated, one of the top teams in their classification. They’ve got a great tradition, Coach (Barry) Klees does a great job, their guys play really hard. I know they’re going to be fired up to play us and we better be ready to match their energy and effort when we head over to Crawfordville. It’s a good test for us, you know when we went down to Orlando that was a good test for us as well . So hopefully we have something to draw from there. Wakulla is a really good team and will definitely have our work cut out for us.”

The coach says he believes the team won’t be alone when it makes that trek east to Crawfordville Friday. “There’s no doubt, it definitely, it means it means something to the people. It means something to the community, it means something to our students, that they want to go on the road and support us. I know our players get excited about that. I know I’m excited about that. It’s just one of the things that we get excited about as a program, just seeing the community and student body support us like they have been.”

That game Friday set for 7 eastern and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

