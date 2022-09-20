Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane.

The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a curve, where he attempted to brake to slow down before taking the curve.

The brakes failed causing the driver to lay the motorcycle down on its side in an attempt to stop.

The motorcycle went across the road onto the east shoulder where it collided with thick brush.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Calhoun County EMS assisted in the crash.

