The plays are back in Seaside

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Rep Theatre in Seaside is hosting their Fall Play Series.

For over 20 years, The Rep Theater has been captivating audiences and is ready to do it again.

This fall spectators will be able to see shows like Bond: An Unauthorized Parody, Ghost of a Smile, and much more.

For more information on shows and times, you can visit The Rep Theater’s website.

