The plays are back in Seaside

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Rep Theatre in Seaside is hosting their Fall Play Series.

For over 20 years, The Rep Theater has been captivating audiences and is ready to do it again.

This fall spectators will be able to see shows like Bond: An Unauthorized Parody, Ghost of a Smile, and much more.

For more information on shows and times, you can visit The Rep Theater’s website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.