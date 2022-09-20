Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine heading our way for today.

Temperatures are starting out fairly seasonal in the upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. It’s a comfortable start, but will get warm quickly. In fact, we have a mini heat-wave heading our way for this week. Highs today get quite warm in the afternoon as most reach the low 90s and a few inland on up to 94 or 95.

Most of the week ahead will have hot afternoons as highs climb into the mid 90s inland by midweek. High pressure is building in this week keeping our skies mainly sunny and warming our temperatures.

Thankfully, humidity will remain fairly tolerable and not exacerbate our afternoon warmth. But some afternoons will have heat indices rising into the upper 90s to near 100. Fall starts on Thursday but we may see record heat in the afternoon as some actual inland temperatures push the upper 90s.

A dry cold front moves in for Friday to break the heat some. We’ll see it bring highs back down to near 90 for the end of the week and weekend with lower humidity as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us reaching the mid 90s by midweek with some inland pushing the upper 90s under a mainly sunny week ahead.

