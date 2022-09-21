2 children, ages 2 and 4, die in Ohio apartment fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Two of four young children critically hurt in an Ohio apartment fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, both died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office confirmed.

The surviving children, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old, are being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, officials said. The baby remains in critical condition, but the 6-year-old has improved and could be released from the hospital soon.

There were no adults in the apartment when flames started Saturday, township officials said.

Firefighters rescued the children, but all four suffered severe smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
Money - Generic
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
A Vernon man was arrested on drug- related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County.
Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor...
Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden slams Putin's 'outrageous acts'
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company