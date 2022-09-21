Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a kitten who was very fitting for the start of fall.

“Autumn” and many other animals are available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this season.

If you would like to hear more on how to adopt from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

