Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 1,000 jobs are expected to come to the area. Bay County Commissioners supported multiple projects bringing around 800 jobs.

The names of the businesses involved are confidential right now, but the money is coming from Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. It’s money the state received in damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

The projects must follow certain regulations in order to receive tax breaks and other incentives.

“They’re merit-based,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “They have to perform. They have to bring jobs to Bay County for at least a year, so it’s merit-based. They won’t come here and get any sort of tax abatement until they have proven success.”

Triumph Gulf Coast ultimately has the final say in whether or not a certain project receives funding.

County commissioners say starting pay will be at $50,000 - $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.