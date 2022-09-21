Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County

Money - Generic
Money - Generic(WBRC)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 1,000 jobs are expected to come to the area. Bay County Commissioners supported multiple projects bringing around 800 jobs.

The names of the businesses involved are confidential right now, but the money is coming from Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. It’s money the state received in damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

The projects must follow certain regulations in order to receive tax breaks and other incentives.

“They’re merit-based,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “They have to perform. They have to bring jobs to Bay County for at least a year, so it’s merit-based. They won’t come here and get any sort of tax abatement until they have proven success.”

Triumph Gulf Coast ultimately has the final say in whether or not a certain project receives funding.

County commissioners say starting pay will be at $50,000 - $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
A Vernon man was arrested on drug- related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County.
Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Rhonda Barksdale, a 58-year-old school bus driver, is charged with driving under the influence...
School bus driver accused of DUI with 40 children on board

Latest News

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Free school breakfast & lunches ending for Bay District Schools
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Student enrollment increases in Walton County
ReHouse Bay helps first-time homeowners.
Popular first-time homebuyers program gets more funding