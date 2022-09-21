Deputies ask public for help in identifying armed robbery suspect
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
In the video above, you can see a man wearing a white, plastic mask, gray hoodie and black shorts.
Deputies say the man pointed a handgun at a clerk in a convenience store on boat race road last Wednesday.
According to officials, the clerk opened the register, the man took the cash inside and left the store just before 9 p.m.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call BCSO at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.