Deputies ask public for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

In the video above, you can see a man wearing a white, plastic mask, gray hoodie and black shorts.

Deputies say the man pointed a handgun at a clerk in a convenience store on boat race road last Wednesday.

According to officials, the clerk opened the register, the man took the cash inside and left the store just before 9 p.m.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call BCSO at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Money - Generic
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest

Latest News

Rain chances will remain low over the week ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Duplin Winery
Duplin Winery
PCB Tourism Numbers
Armed Robbery Suspect
Armed Robbery Suspect