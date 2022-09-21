Deputies ask public for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

In the video above, you can see a man wearing a white, plastic mask, gray hoodie and black shorts.

Deputies say the man pointed a handgun at a clerk in a convenience store on boat race road last Wednesday.

According to officials, the clerk opened the register, the man took the cash inside and left the store just before 9 p.m.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call BCSO at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

