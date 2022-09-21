Free school breakfast & lunches ending for Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parents get ready to pack your child’s lunch or send them to school with lunch money. Wednesday is the last day Bay District Schools Students will automatically receive free and reduced lunches.

The state made the decision in July after offering more than two years of assistance from the government-subsidized program following Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bay District Schools is encouraging parents to go online and enroll in the free and reduced lunch program.

“The time has come and we need to make sure parents and guardians know that, so that they aren’t surprised and that they can upload funds on my bucks or on the district website to ensure that we don’t have any of those situations where a child feels like they won’t have a meal,” said Stephanie Werchan Community Engagement Specialist at Chartwells Schools Dining Service.

The Florida Department of Agriculture has approved for several Bay District Schools to still receive free breakfast and lunch for the rest of this school year.

If your child attends Bay High, Callaway, Cedar Grove, Deane Bozeman, Hiland Park, Jinks, Lucille Moore, Lynn Haven, MKL, Cherry Street, Merritt Brown, Mowat, New Horizons, Northside, Parker, Rosenwald, Rutherford, Southport, St. Andrew, Tommy Smith, Waller or West Bay, then he/she will continue to eat free because those schools are 100 percent free meal schools per the government. No further action is needed by you to continue free meals.

However, If your child attends any other school in BDS, he/she will need to have an approved free/reduced meal application on file by Thursday or will need to pay for meals eaten at school. You can apply anytime throughout the school year.

You can find that information online at https://www.myschoolapps.com. You can find information about putting money in your student’s meal account online at https://www.myschoolbucks.com/

