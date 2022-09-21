Free school breakfast & lunches ending for Bay District Schools

School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parents get ready to pack your child’s lunch or send them to school with lunch money. Wednesday is the last day Bay District Schools Students will automatically receive free and reduced lunches.

The state made the decision in July after offering more than two years of assistance from the government-subsidized program following Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bay District Schools is encouraging parents to go online and enroll in the free and reduced lunch program.

“The time has come and we need to make sure parents and guardians know that, so that they aren’t surprised and that they can upload funds on my bucks or on the district website to ensure that we don’t have any of those situations where a child feels like they won’t have a meal,” said Stephanie Werchan Community Engagement Specialist at Chartwells Schools Dining Service.

The Florida Department of Agriculture has approved for several Bay District Schools to still receive free breakfast and lunch for the rest of this school year.

If your child attends Bay High, Callaway, Cedar Grove, Deane Bozeman, Hiland Park, Jinks, Lucille Moore, Lynn Haven, MKL, Cherry Street, Merritt Brown, Mowat, New Horizons, Northside, Parker, Rosenwald, Rutherford, Southport, St. Andrew, Tommy Smith, Waller or West Bay, then he/she will continue to eat free because those schools are 100 percent free meal schools per the government. No further action is needed by you to continue free meals.

However, If your child attends any other school in BDS, he/she will need to have an approved free/reduced meal application on file by Thursday or will need to pay for meals eaten at school. You can apply anytime throughout the school year.

You can find that information online at https://www.myschoolapps.com. You can find information about putting money in your student’s meal account online at https://www.myschoolbucks.com/

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
A Vernon man was arrested on drug- related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County.
Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Rhonda Barksdale, a 58-year-old school bus driver, is charged with driving under the influence...
School bus driver accused of DUI with 40 children on board

Latest News

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
Money - Generic
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Student enrollment increases in Walton County
ReHouse Bay helps first-time homeowners.
Popular first-time homebuyers program gets more funding