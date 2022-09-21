Jordan Sikes is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

By Braden Maloy
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -”Ever since I was young, I had a drive to be the best at stuff I cared about and learning has always been one of the things I cared about and had a passion for.” That from Jordan Sikes is a Bay offensive lineman with a 13-pancake block game and a 4.3 grade point average!

“I think he’s just driven,” says Bay head football coach Jeremy Brown “he’s got great parents, his parents are really influential in his life as far as pushing him to be a good student. Jordan understands that football is going to end someday, it;s just going to make his a lot life better and he’s just one of those kids, he gets it.”

Jordan cares for his mind just as much as his body. “Because my body is really important to me but an important part of my body is my brain to me.” The ability to thrive in both environments just comes naturally to Jordan, adds coach Brown “You know you always talk about you want kids who can flip the switch. Turn it on and off, be a great kid up there and come out here and be a dawg. When he walks out here whether it’s a practice or game, he flips the switch and he’s a different dude.”

Sikes says it’s just who he’s always been., since the beginning. “Some people have that drive from a young age and I was one of those people. I think definitely my parents helped instill that into me but overall I think I’ve always had it.”

Jordan says he’s not chosen a career path yet but is hoping to continue playing football on the collegiate level. If he has his choice, he’ll head to the University of Central Florida next year.

The Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

