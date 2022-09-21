Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with mostly clear skies and lows in the 70s (a few upper 60s inland). On Wednesday skies will be sunny and it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. The forecast stays hot and dry through Friday with a slight cool down (60s at night and 80s during the day) and less humid weather this weekend.

In the tropics Invest98-L is forecast to develop this week as it moves through the Caribbean. Indications are right now we could be looking at a storm in the Gulf later next week. For now it is much too early to know where it will go or how strong it will be. At this point we just need to watch it carefully in the days ahead until we get a better idea on where the system might go. If it gets a name it would likely be named Hermine.

