Washington County awarded industrial park site certification, allowing for future growth

By Claire Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Like much of the Panhandle, Washington County is growing. One industrial site in Chipley is helping businesses build from the ground up.

What may look like a normal wooded area on the side of the road now, may soon look very different.

The Washington County industrial park is now site certified.

Economic Development Council President Brandon Lovering says this means a lot of the legwork a company would have to do to be built, has already been done.

“All the things that have to be done prior to building for any sort of company that would come into the industrial park has been done. So it, in effect, makes the site itself shovel ready,” Lovering says.

This opens the door for businesses to come and quickly get established, so they can bring more growth and jobs into the community faster.

“It’s very exciting to go from waiting for the certification to be done to now entertaining possible manufacturers and new businesses to come to Washington County and create jobs,” Lovering says.

Lovering also says this is just the first step.

“We’re already having conversations with interested parties to come to our industrial park. It’s step one and we’re looking forward to the next steps.”

As the area continues to grow, many residents say these changes are a long time coming.

“We’ve been looking for growth for a long time. Chipley and Washington County in general have been a little stagnant for a few years and we are definitely experiencing growth at a rapid rate and it’s really exciting for the community,” says Washington County resident and business owner, Tanya Reynolds.

With more businesses able to build and open up, the community will continue to grow.

