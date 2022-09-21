Wear It Wednesday featuring Gail Scott from Midlife Moxie

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, the NewsChannel 7 team switched it up by picking outfits from their own closet.

With the fall season sneaking up on us, Jessica and Sam put together some lost treasures hidden in their closets that they had not worn before. They spoke with Stylist and Host of Midlife Moxie, Gail Scott, about unique ways to revive those not-so-tired looks.

Scott stressed the importance of staple pieces and although the leaves may start to change, it doesn’t mean your bright color taste has to as well. Scott advised to keep those bright accents, and maybe throw a darker sweater or jacket with it. She says to have fun with it.

To hear those fall fashion tips and tricks, watch the video attached to this story.

