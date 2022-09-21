Wear It Wednesday featuring Gail Scott from Midlife Moxie

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, the NewsChannel 7 team switched it up by picking outfits from their own closet.

With the fall season sneaking up on us, Jessica and Sam put together some lost treasures hidden in their closets that they had not worn before. They spoke with Stylist and Host of Midlife Moxie, Gail Scott, about unique ways to revive those not-so-tired looks.

Scott stressed the importance of staple pieces and although the leaves may start to change, it doesn’t mean your bright color taste has to as well. Scott advised to keep those bright accents, and maybe throw a darker sweater or jacket with it. She says to have fun with it.

To hear those fall fashion tips and tricks, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
A Vernon man was arrested on drug- related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County.
Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Rhonda Barksdale, a 58-year-old school bus driver, is charged with driving under the influence...
School bus driver accused of DUI with 40 children on board

Latest News

Man in the Sea Museum reveals new exhibit part two
Man in the Sea Museum reveals new exhibit part two
Man in the Sea Museum reveals new exhibit
Man in the Sea Museum reveals new exhibit
850Strong Student of the Week Sarah Livingstone
850Strong Student of the Week Sarah Livingstone
Wear It Wednesday featuring Gail Scott from Midlife Moxie part two
Wear It Wednesday featuring Gail Scott from Midlife Moxie part two