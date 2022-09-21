Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies this morning. We’ll have plenty of sunshine ahead for today like day’s prior.

Temperatures will warm quickly in the sun today. We’ll get the morning started fairly seasonally in the upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. However, we’ll easily be well on our way into the warmer 80s by 9am.

Another hot one lies ahead for the afternoon. Highs today easily reach the 90s, with low 90s on the coast to near 95 inland. We’ll get even hotter heading into the first day of fall on Thursday as well!

A ridge of high pressure has settled into the South, and will drift a little more into the Southeast tonight. High pressure brings sinking motion to the atmosphere, which is a warming process. That in combination with copious amounts of dry air in the atmosphere and sunshine will drive up our temperatures to near record highs for some along I-10 Thursday afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 90s on the coast to upper 90s approaching 100 inland in spots.

The good news is humidity won’t be overly oppressive, so heat indices will not get out of hand. Also, a late week dry cold front will move in on Friday to help break the heat heading into the weekend. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday with a slightly less humid air mass as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with just a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a hot first day of fall ahead for Thursday with a more tolerable late week and weekend ahead.

