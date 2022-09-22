After some delays Duplin Winery Construction is back on track

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach lately you’ve more than likely seen a large structure being built on part of the old Hombre Golf Course

When it’s completed it will be Duplin Winery.

After issues getting materials caused some delays, construction is finally back on track.

“We are very excited with the progress that has been made over the last couple of months. As you can see on site we are framing up the walls. You can definitely see movement and that is exciting to us,” said Morgan Jackson, General Manager of Duplin Winery.

Guests will be able to enjoy sit-down wine tastings, live entertainment, gourmet food and history lessons on wines.

Duplin Winery is expected to open in the Spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Money - Generic
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest

Latest News

While walking canes have been leading the blind for hundreds of years, this one is different.
Two local students invent walking stick for the visually impaired
Sports Complex Addition
Sports Complex Addition
OKALOOSA CO ARMED DISTURBANCE
One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance
A storm is possible in the gulf next week
Wednesday Evening Tropics Update