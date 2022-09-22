After some delays Duplin Winery Construction is back on track

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach lately you’ve more than likely seen a large structure being built on part of the old Hombre Golf Course

When it’s completed it will be Duplin Winery.

After issues getting materials caused some delays, construction is finally back on track.

“We are very excited with the progress that has been made over the last couple of months. As you can see on site we are framing up the walls. You can definitely see movement and that is exciting to us,” said Morgan Jackson, General Manager of Duplin Winery.

Guests will be able to enjoy sit-down wine tastings, live entertainment, gourmet food and history lessons on wines.

Duplin Winery is expected to open in the Spring of 2023.

