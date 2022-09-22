Author, motivational speaker stops by Southport Elementary School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Southport Elementary School in Panama City had an exciting day on Wednesday as students got to hear from a guest speaker.

Willie Spears is an author and motivational speaker, whose purpose is adding value to the lives of others.

Willie’s company, The Willie Spears Experience, has been able to share with over 1,000 schools in the last 12 months.

He tells us that returning to his hometown is what makes this trip so special.

“I’m a product of Bay District Schools,” Spears said. “So to be able to come back into the school system and add value to the lives of young people is a joy for me.”

Willie values education and specifically teachers. Telling us each time he does this, he’s thankful for teachers everywhere.

“When I get in front of those kids, they remind me of how important teachers are,” Spears said. “I believe a teacher will impact more lives in one year than most people with their entire lifetime. And so I salute teachers and I love adding value to the next generation.”

Students were able to ask any and all questions, take pictures, and even receive a book written by Willie.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.