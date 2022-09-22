Bring your pups to Paws in the Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach is inviting all dog owners to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park.

The City of Panama City is partnering with First Responders and other city employees for the first ever Paws in the Park event.

This fun and free family event promises to be a good time.

There will be a doggie talent show, dunking booth, ugliest dog contest, frisbee throw, and so much more.

You can learn more about the event and register your pooches on the City of Panama City Beach website or by emailing debbie.ingram@pcbfl.gov.

