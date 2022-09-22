Deputies shoot, kill man after he chased woman through Destin neighborhood

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was shot and killed by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly chased his ex-wife through a Destin neighborhood, shooting at her.

The OCSO responded to reports of an armed disturbance around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at a home under construction on Sailmaker Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies were confronted by an armed man who began firing shots at them during the domestic related incident.

Deputies returned fire with the 45-year-old suspect, who was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

Sherriff Eric Aden with OCSO says they are still working to confirm the suspect’s identity, but he’s believed to be an undocumented immigrant who was deported from the U.S. back in 2012.

The suspect had been living with his ex-wife in the Fort Walton Beach area.

Investigators say the ex-wife was working in the area when the suspect showed up to the construction site with a gun, forcing her to run for safety.

The suspect fired a shot inside the house. The ex-wife was not injured.

Sherriff Aden praised the composure and training of the two OCSO deputies at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“First and foremost our deputies are safe. Our citizens are safe. They did an incredible job of controlling the situation despite the stress of a violent encounter, " said Sheriff Aden. “They not only moved people out of danger when they first arrived, they communicated well and moved toward the threat to protect our citizens,” Sherriff Aden said.

