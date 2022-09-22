Falling Into Fun with Cook Girls’ Bakery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fall may not start until Thursday night, but the NewsChannel 7 Today team is Falling Into Fun early!

Courtney and Ashley from Cook Girls’ Bakery stopped by NewsChannel7 to show viewers how to make candy and caramel apples for those upcoming fall gatherings.

Cook Girls’ Bakery is located in Panama City. They have delicious desserts in their display cases daily and accept a wide range of orders. You can find more info about the bakery on their website here.

To learn more tips, on how to make these decorative apples, and even try out the Cook Girls’ homemade candy caramel recipes, check out the videos attached to this story.

