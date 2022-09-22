Falling Into Fun with Cook Girls’ Bakery

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fall may not start until Thursday night, but the NewsChannel 7 Today team is Falling Into Fun early!

Courtney and Ashley from Cook Girls’ Bakery stopped by NewsChannel7 to show viewers how to make candy and caramel apples for those upcoming fall gatherings.

Cook Girls’ Bakery is located in Panama City. They have delicious desserts in their display cases daily and accept a wide range of orders. You can find more info about the bakery on their website here.

To learn more tips, on how to make these decorative apples, and even try out the Cook Girls’ homemade candy caramel recipes, check out the videos attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Money - Generic
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County

Latest News

Oktoberfest Happening This Weekend in Downtown Panama City part two
Oktoberfest Happening This Weekend in Downtown Panama City
Amy Roberts is a 3rd grade teacher at Southport Elementary School in Panama City.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Golden Apple Amy Roberts
Golden Apple Amy Roberts
Falling into Fun with The Cook Girls’ Bakery part two
Falling into Fun with The Cook Girls’ Bakery part two