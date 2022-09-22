FDOT says all major Bay County road projects are on or ahead of schedule

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven down any main roads in Bay County, cones and road work is an all too familiar scene.

“We realize that we drive the same roads that the rest of the public does,” Florida Department of Transportation PIO Kohen Johns Brannon said.

But with all of these road projects and the years spent under construction, some might be thinking these projects have to be running slow or behind, but FDOT officials say that’s not true.

“All of our projects in Bay County are either on schedule or ahead of schedule,” said Brannon.

Specifically, main roadways like State Road 390 and State Road 388, are two projects that have been the center of attention for the Florida Department of Transportation. The 388 expansion is a project that’s been underway since 2019 and even running ahead of schedule.

“We have opened the roundabout out there which is very cool,” said Brannon.

Over on 390, it’s a widening project a long time coming since the start in 2017.

“I know it seems like the 390 widening projects are taking awhile, but they are actually three separate projects and they are on time,” said Brannon.

FDOT officials say the first segment is already completed and the second is currently underway.

“To build safe roadways, you have to put in the extra time and effort to do it right and do it right the first time,” said Brannon.

Time and effort they say are worth taking to keep everyone on the roadways safe.

FDOT officials said construction on 388 is expected to be complete by the end of this year and construction on 390 is expected to be complete by mid-2023.

Besides the 388 expansion and the three segments of the 390 widenings, Brannon says there are five major road projects total currently happening. Other projects include the almost completed Beach Drive resurfacing, an intersection improvement on 390 that’s not a part of the widening project, and state road 20 project at the Bay/Washington Counties line.

