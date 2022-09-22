Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Panama City Police are currently conducting a Traffic Homicide Investigation to determine the cause of the crash and whether any charges will be made.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.