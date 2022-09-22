Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash

Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Panama City Police are currently conducting a Traffic Homicide Investigation to determine the cause of the crash and whether any charges will be made.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Money - Generic
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest

Latest News

Students Invent Walking Stick
Students Invent Walking Stick
Lengthy Road Construction
Lengthy Road Construction
If you've driven down any main roads in Bay County, cones and road work is an all too familiar...
FDOT says all major Bay County road projects are on or ahead of schedule
While walking canes have been leading the blind for hundreds of years, this one is different.
Two local students invent walking stick for the visually impaired