Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Panama City Police are currently conducting a Traffic Homicide Investigation to determine the cause of the crash and whether any charges will be made.

