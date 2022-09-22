New exhibit at the Man in the Sea Museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum invites you to take a dive into an ocean of possibilities.

This week the museum unveiled a new exhibit featuring Tuffy, a dolphin who worked with divers on Sea Lab II.

Tuffy was trained to help deliver tools to divers and even help find lost divers.

The Man in the Sea Museum is open on Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You can visit their website to learn more about exhibits and admission costs.

