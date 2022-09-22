Oktoberfest is back in downtown Panama City

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is making its way back to Panama City.

Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, live music, and of course drinks.

The action starts on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with a craft beer tasting, food, and live music at Destination Panama City.

Then on Saturday, the big event happens in downtown Panama City from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

There will be several events this weekend including the Stein Hoisting competition.

“You hold up the stein that’s full of beer and you try not to spill any”, Jennifer Vigil, president and CEO of Destination Panama City, said. “You have to outlast your competitors.”

And the craft beer tasting is sure to be a hit.

“We have some really cool seasonal fall beers,” Melissa Bowman, sports and events liaison for Destination Panama City, said. “We have over 75 of them to try.”

For more information about the event, you can visit the Oktoberfest Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Money - Generic
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County

Latest News

Southport Elementary School in Panama City had an exciting day on Wednesday as students got to...
Author, motivational speaker stops by Southport Elementary School
Man in the Sea Museum reveals new exhibit
New exhibit at the Man in the Sea Museum
PAWS IN THE PARK
Bring your pups to Paws in the Park
Police responding
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood