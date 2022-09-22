Oktoberfest is back in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is making its way back to Panama City.

Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, live music, and of course drinks.

The action starts on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with a craft beer tasting, food, and live music at Destination Panama City.

Then on Saturday, the big event happens in downtown Panama City from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

There will be several events this weekend including the Stein Hoisting competition.

“You hold up the stein that’s full of beer and you try not to spill any”, Jennifer Vigil, president and CEO of Destination Panama City, said. “You have to outlast your competitors.”

And the craft beer tasting is sure to be a hit.

“We have some really cool seasonal fall beers,” Melissa Bowman, sports and events liaison for Destination Panama City, said. “We have over 75 of them to try.”

For more information about the event, you can visit the Oktoberfest Facebook page.

