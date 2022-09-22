One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance

OKALOOSA CO ARMED DISTURBANCE
OKALOOSA CO ARMED DISTURBANCE(OKALOOSA COUNTY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to an armed disturbance call.

OSCO officials say when deputies got to the Regatta Bay Community in Destin around 4:30 p.m. they encountered a man chasing a woman with a gun.

Investigators believe it was a domestic violence situation, with the man following the woman around and inside a home under construction on Sailmaker Lane.

The man ignored repeated demands to drop the gun and fired at one of the deputies. Deputies say they returned fire and the suspect was hit.

The suspect died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

