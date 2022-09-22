Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported homicide on Thursday morning in Panama City Beach.

Deputies responded to the 8:00 a.m. call in the Treasure Palm neighborhood on 200 Jase Lane. Once on scene, officials say the body of Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found with a gunshot wound.

Investigators state evidence showed Davis was a victim of foul play and the gunshot was not self-inflicted. BCSO Criminal Investigators then began a homicide investigation.

At this time, officials say a person of interest has been identified, but they are believed to be in Georgia. Deputies stated that the community is not danger from this suspect. BCSO investigators are currently on their way to Georgia to work with authorities in that state.

We will continue to update information as it becomes available.

