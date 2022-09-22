PCB tourism saw record numbers in July

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach’s Tourist Development Tax raised more than $8 million this past July alone. That number is the highest it’s been in history.

“This year was a record breaking year for us for July collections for the Tourist Development Tax,” said Dan Rowe, Executive Director of the Bay County Tourist Development Council. “It equals lodging revenue.”

Revenue officials say this in turn helps the economy.

“It was far and away the busiest month in Panama City Beach history,” Rowe said.

The beaches also draw folks from all over the U.S.

“You know what contributes to those great numbers is that this is a great beach,” Rowe said. “We have the experiences that people from all across the country relish because our brand is “Real Fun Beach.”

He said his team is always finding ways to attract more visitors and businesses to the area.

“As we’re focused, going forward, our current campaign is “Make it Yours,” Rowe said. ’It’s telling our visitors to experience Panama City Beach on your own terms. Make it your place.”

Roughly $6 million was approved for the 2023 media and marketing plan at this morning’s meeting to continue that campaign.

The TDC reports around 4.5 million people visit Panama City Beach every year.

They also say around $3 billion of revenue is generated annually in the area.

