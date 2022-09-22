PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile

PCPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
PCPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.(Panama City Police Department)
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City.

Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black colored sweatpants. She had a blonde wig on when she left her home, but her hair is naturally brown.

If you have any information on Watford’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112, or you can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City OD” tip411 app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

