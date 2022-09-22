Publix Sports Park plans to expand

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The plan to build a massive indoor sports complex and emergency operations center in Panama City Beach is another step closer to happening.

The buildings will be part of the current Publix Sports Park.

The Bay County Tourist Development Council approved the company that will design the $45 million project.

The indoor sports complex will have basketball courts and space for an alternate operations center.

FEMA will be paying for part of the building.

There will also be a separate building that will be used to support the main complex on the same property.

They will be located beside A. Gary Walsingham Academy in PCB.

It’s all in an effort to serve the local residents in a time of crisis.

“No local taxpayers dollars are going to fund any part of this project,” said Dan Rowe, Executive Director of the Bay County Tourism Development Council. “Last year the TDC was able to set aside tourist development tax collections which are paid by our overnight guests.”

Rowe said they will try to reach out to Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. for funding, too.

It’s money from damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.