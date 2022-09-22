Texas Roadhouse releasing candle inspired by its honey cinnamon butter

The restaurant chain unveiled a new candle that smells just like the butter that is served with...
The restaurant chain unveiled a new candle that smells just like the butter that is served with its signature rolls.(colinhui via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you love the smell of the honey cinnamon butter served at Texas Roadhouse, you’ll soon be able to bring that scent home.

Texas Roadhouse announced this week that it is releasing a candle that smells like its honey cinnamon butter paired with its signature rolls.

The restaurant unveiled the new candle on its social media, saying, “We have perfected the scent of the delicious honey cinnamon butter you enjoy on your fresh-baked bread and put it in candle form.”

Fans can order the cinnamon butter-inspired candle starting on Friday for $12, according to the announcement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Money - Generic
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
What's dubbed the largest winery in the south and set to be the newest attraction in Panama...
After some delays Duplin Winery Construction is back on track
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
Sports Complex Addition
Sports Complex Addition
OKALOOSA CO ARMED DISTURBANCE
One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance