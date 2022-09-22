This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is....

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Family, the beach, and her community are just some of the things that led Sarah Livingstone to Gulf Coast State College.

“I just loved the atmosphere that Gulf Coast offer and their programs on campus,” Sarah Livingstone, student athlete at Gulf Coast State College, said. “Then their athletic department which is a plus.”

Sarah is on the Commodores volleyball team. Those that know her well say she’s selfless and loves to give back.

“I actually volunteer coach with our JV team at Arnold High School, so my alum school,” Livingstone said. “I love Arnold. I was there for four years, played varsity volleyball for four.”

Though an injury kept her away from playing volleyball last season, she was grateful for the chance to coach.

“Really got to see the perspective from a coaching standpoint of looking out on the court,” Livingstone said. “I love to give my feedback to these girls from a payer and coaching perspective.”

Coaching, playing, and community are the things sarah likes to focus on.

“Volleyball is great, I love playing volleyball,” Livingstone said. “But it’s really the community I get surrounded by, by playing.”

But student, comes before athlete.

“All of our coaches have drilled in our head, like you’re a student before you’re an athlete,” Livingstone said. ”It’s really how you perform in the classroom depends if you’re actually going to perform in the gym.”

Sarah says it’s awesome being recognized as a student and athlete.

“Something that’s very important to me is my grades and keeping up with that,” Livingstone said. “Cause I think education is very important, like going forward.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Sarah Livingstone.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.