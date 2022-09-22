This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Amy Roberts is a 3rd grade teacher at Southport Elementary School in Panama City.

Getting to know students is what Mrs. Roberts loves about teaching.

“I enjoy it,” Amy Roberts, 3rd grade teacher at Southport Elementary School, said. “I love watching them grow and just the relationships I can build throughout the year.”

Mrs. Roberts says Southport is special.

“I love the family atmosphere here,” Mrs. Roberts said. “There’s tons of parent involvement, it’s a lot of support. So I just love that I get to watch my students the following year and still keep those connections.”

Administrators say she’s done a great job since starting last year.

“She’s just an amazing educator,” Todd Harless, Principal at Southport Elementary School, said. “What I really, really like is when I walk into her classroom, students are always engaged. They’re happy. You can tell they’re excited to be there.”

Students we talked to tell us they enjoy everything about Mrs. Robert’s class.

“She’s super nice,” Kindall, 3rd grader at Southport Elementary School, said. “I have lots of friends in it and I’m good at reading.”

“My favorite thing is she’s like one of the best teachers and I love fun Friday,” Tanner, 3rd grader at Southport Elementary School, said.

Though surprised, Mrs. Roberts is thankful to be recognized.

“Oh it means a lot,” Mrs. Roberts said. “This is definitely unexpected, super appreciate it.”

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Amy Roberts.

