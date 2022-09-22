Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and happy first day of fall! Actually, the fall equinox doesn’t actually happen until 8:04pm CDT this evening. And because of that...I think summer is giving us its last hoorah today...

We’re off to a similar start to yesterday with clear skies on radar and plenty of sunshine coming our way today. Temperatures may be down just a few degrees, especially inland where we’re seeing more 60s this morning. Yesterday’s weak sea breeze still brought in some moisture along the coast, and in combination with the warm waters of the Gulf or bays, the coast will get started in the low 70s.

We’ll see another beautiful day ahead, but it will get hot. Highs today easily reach the 90s, with low 90s on the coast to near 97 inland.

A ridge of high pressure has settled into the South. High pressure brings sinking motion to the atmosphere, which is a warming process. That in combination with a copious amount of dry air in the atmosphere and sunshine will drive up our temperatures to near record highs for some along I-10 this afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 90s on the coast to upper 90s approaching 100 inland in spots. It will feel like the low triple digits for most this afternoon.

Also, a late week dry cold front will move in early on Friday to help break the heat heading into the weekend. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a slightly less humid air mass as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with just a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast breaks the heat tomorrow with a dry frontal passage and a beautiful weekend ahead.

