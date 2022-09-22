Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Fall begins at 8:04pm CT on Thursday, but the day will still have a summer feel. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Winds will be NW/W at 5-10 mph. A cold front will knock down humidity levels some this weekend and drop highs into the upper 80s/lower 90s. There will be a small chance of rain Sunday night/Monday, but most of the next week will be dry.

In the tropics all eyes are on Invest98-L which will move through the Caribbean this weekend and could move into the gulf next week. Models are split and there remain s lot of uncertainty as to where this system might go and how strong it will be. So for now... we just need to monitor the development of Invest98-L through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

