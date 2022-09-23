Alf Coleman Road construction to begin January 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach officials tell us construction for the Community Redevelopment Agency or CRA project is on track...

But you still have to pay attention to road closures.

One portion of the project is expected to start in January 2023.

CRA officials say drivers can expect a nearly 5-month road closure as crews work to rebuild Alf Coleman road.

However, that’s not all that could be changing.

”I can see that next year this time the entire Front Beach road within the city limits is going to be under construction from here and Arnold road all the way back east are going to be under construction,” said Interim CRA Manager Courtney Drummond.

Drummond says one of the main reasons for the CRA project is safety.

