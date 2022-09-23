Arnold Looking for First Win of Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A look ahead to an interesting match up set for the Gavlak Complex Friday night. Interesting in that somebody, either Fort Walton Beach, or Arnold, will be feeling so much better about their season so far when the night ends. Both the Vikings and Marlins are 0-4 heading into this match up.

Fort Walton Beach suffering losses to Navarre, South Walton, Niceville and Escambia. The Marlins with losses to Bay, Sneads, Mosley and South Walton as well.

Despite being winless to this point, Arnold coach Shawn Campbell tells us he’s proud of the fight his players have showed each Friday. he says some key injuries have forced a lot of young guys to step in and that’s not an easy mid-season adjustment.

Campbell says the vet’s are stepping up to lead, and the young guys are working to improve, and there’s a lot of season left for the Marlins to prove themselves.

“Not getting injured, that’s number 1. We’ve had a lot of injury bug and that’s something we can’t control obviously and when you get some key guys hurt and have to play some younger kids, sometimes you struggle a little bit. So we’re getting healthier, that’s the best thing. The other thing is just keeping our mental focus, we’re close. We’re close in so many areas. We had a really good game last week and kind of melted down in the fourth quarter and I think we learned from that and those are the things we have to continue to do each and every week. If you look at us by wins and losses you’re missing the boat here. We’re growing as people, growing as men, growing as players and trying to make better people and we’re getting to become better football players too.”

The game with Fort Walton Beach tomorrow night set for 7 and it’s one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.