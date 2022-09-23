Corey Hall performs on Today’s Tunes

By WJHG Newsroom
Sep. 23, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured a unique combination of folk, blues, and roots music with local artist Corey Hall.

Hall performed three original songs: “The Bay County Blues,” “Orange Peel Hop,” and “Boy You Gonna Die.”

Tonight, you can find Hall performing at Taproom in Panama City from 6-9 p.m. On Saturday night, catch the full band, Corey Hall & The Freaky Teeth, at Taproom as well from 6-9 p.m.

Check out more updates and where to see him next at Corey Hall Music on Facebook or on his website here. Hall’s new single “Orange Peel Hop” is available on all streaming services.

If you would like to hear these original songs performed by Hall, watch the videos attached to this story.

Today's Tunes with Corey Hall performing "Boy You Gonna Die"
