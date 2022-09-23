E-Bike tours a hidden gem in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - John McCollough moved to Panama City at the end of 2018. He was ready to live a normal, retired lifestyle in a place he fell in love with.

John has many hobbies, including paddle boarding, motorcycles, and of course, riding around town on e-bikes. It may have seemed like a fluke when John encountered a founder of YourBikerGang while riding one afternoon in 2020, but it was no mistake. That interaction ultimately is what made McCollough the face of YourBikerGang in Panama City.

“Out I was just on a bike ride one Friday morning and I met this young man who was riding Rad Power Bikes and he’s looking for a guy, and uh, we start tomorrow. So I said, ’Heck yeah, I’m in,” YourBikerGang tour guide, John McCollough, said.

YourBikerGang is a company based out of Austin, Texas. The founders built the company around their love for e-bikes; it has since flourished to other cities. YourBikerGang seeks out areas that are scenic, have a rich history, and are e-bike friendly. That’s why they chose to set up shop in Panama City.

“I really am in love with it. I love the community, I love the people here, it’s been great.” said John.

The business and John are a perfect fit. Anyone who takes a tour with John will be the first to tell you, he is as friendly and welcoming as they come.

“I’ve never met anyone like John before. He’s very funny and he’s very knowledgeable and you just let him, like, entertain you and show you all around and it’s so much fun,” Panama City resident Melissa Bowman, said.

The tours are fun for the whole family. YourBikerGang stresses that literally anyone can do it.

“Everyone can do it, that’s what I want ‘em to know. Thirteen to eighty-three, we’ve had ‘em all. And so, a great experience for everyone,” John said.

Whether you’re from the other side of the globe, or right down the road, you’ll probably learn something from him too.

“I saw things that I’ve never seen before, like, there are these beautiful places that I’ve never knew about before,” said Bowman.

Thanks to John’s kindness, humor, and personality, it’s one of the highest rated tours in the area on TripAdvisor.

You can find out more about the business or sign up to join the gang here!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.