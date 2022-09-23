Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s the first full day of fall and right on queue a front is passing through this morning. It’s a dry cold front, so we won’t have any rain concern. However, a few clouds are wrapping up as the front passes through early on today. The clouds will drift south with the front by sunrise or an hour or so after. We’ll have plenty of sunshine ahead for the rest of the day, and an improving feel.

As of now, it’s warm and humid. But by later today, you’ll feel the change. Humidity starts to fall by late morning among northeasterly flow. Highs today only top out in the upper 80s. So it will be a much more tolerable warmth this afternoon, compared to days prior this week.

We’ll get to keep this less humid air mass in place for the weekend as well. It’ll lead toward comfortable mornings, coffee on the porch mornings, as we wake up in the low 60s inland to upper 60s on the coast. And while sunshine returns highs in the afternoons into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, humidity will stay down for Saturday. Sunday will start to feel stickier, especially by the afternoon.

Another front is poised to move through early next week, and that will help to reinforce a more seasonal feel for late September.

Tropical Update...

TD #9 has developed in the Caribbean and is forecast to become a tropical storm later today, most likely Hermine. A key feature to watch for with this system will happen over the weekend as we expect to see a turn north toward Cuba sometime on Sunday. How sharp the turn is to the north or how wide it turns will make the eventual long range forecast come into better view. So be sure to tune back into this storm’s track later in the day on Sunday!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies and a more tolerable warmth in the afternoon as humidity falls. Highs today only reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the heat relief sticking around for Saturday, but gradually feeling a bit more humid and hotter by Sunday afternoon. A tropical system may impact Florida by mid to late week next week. Be sure to check the tropics later on Sunday as the track of what will likely be Hermine becomes more clear.

