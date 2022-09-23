Historical Society of Bay County Presents Guest Speaker Tim Hollis

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all history buffs. The Historical Society of Bay County invites you to their next Guest Speaker Program featuring Tim Hollis. The event will take place this Monday at 7 p.m. in the Bay County Public Library.

Kenneth Reed, the Vice President of Historical Society of Bay County stopped by the studio to tell us all about the event. He explained that Tim Hollis is the author of many novels including “Lost Attractions of Florida’s Miracle Strip.”

Kenneth brought along three novels from his personal connection to share with viewers. He encourages everyone to come join this fact-filled night full of history.

To find out more about the Historical Society of Bay County and their upcoming events, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.