Local ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ preview

Sheltair Aviation - ECP will be hosting a 'Girls in Aviation Day' on Sept. 24.
Sheltair Aviation - ECP will be hosting a 'Girls in Aviation Day' on Sept. 24.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sheltair Aviation at Northwest Beaches International Airport will be hosting a “Girls in Aviation Day” event on Sept. 24.

“We gather different vendors and different mentors in the aviation industry,” said Nikki Slansky, Customer Service Manager of Sheltair Aviation - ECP. “We gather them on up so we can inspire and encourage young girls to go for a career in aviation or just a hobby in aviation. It’s not just for the boys.”

“Girls in Aviation Day” is a way Sheltair Aviation is encouraging young women to set their sights high in the sky.

Pilot in training Kandy Diaz can attest to it being an exciting adventure so far.

“I do love to fly,” Diaz said. “Being up in the air and flying around and looking down; it’s awesome.”

Diaz said it’s never too late to make a career change, either.

“I had a career change and I want to travel,” Diaz said. “You can do anything at any time in your life.”

It’s not just about climbing on board an aircraft, though.

They’re multiple jobs people can pursue in the industry.

“You can be a mechanic, you can work at the FBO (Fixed Base Operator) like myself,” Slansky said. “You can be a flight attendant.”

Recent reports show the aviation industry is in need of more pilots.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports an estimated 14,500 pilots will need to be hired over the next decade.

The mandatory airline pilot retirement age is also 65, which causes more pilots to exit the industry.

Diaz said you should at least try flying if you’re not sure about pursuing it.

“Just come in and do a discovery flight and see if you like it,” Diaz said.

Registration is not required but it is encouraged.

It’ll be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Police responding
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood

Latest News

Abel Ortiz, 20, has been found guilty of first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery.
Ortiz found guilty on both counts in Ed Ross murder
All eyes are on the tropics next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
All eyes are on the tropics next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
This Week's Golden Apple Winner
This Week's Golden Apple of the Week