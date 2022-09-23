New skate park coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new skate park is making its way to Panama City Beach.

Beach officials tell us they are looking for a location to build the park and are not sure where it will be. But they do know it will cost nearly $325,000.

Its not the only place skaters will be able to hang in Bay County though. There are currently two parks in the making.

City council member Mary Coburn says that if you’re new to the skating scene this is the spot for you.

“So, what we’re looking at doing is something for the beginner and the intermediate users to learn and work their way up to be able to use the more advanced parks,” Colburn said.

A workshop to go over plans for the Frank Brown master park will take place on October 11th at 3 p.m. The workshop will be open to the public.

