Ortiz found guilty on both counts in Ed Ross murder

Abel Ortiz, 20, has been found guilty of first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery.
Abel Ortiz, 20, has been found guilty of first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Abel Ortiz, 20, has been found guilty of first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery.

The trial against Ortiz wrapped up Thursday. He’s being held partly responsible for the murder of 30-year-old Edward Ross, who was shot inside his dad’s house in December of 2019.

State attorneys said it was a robbery gone wrong. Five men, including Ortiz, were all arrested with charges related to the incident but only one person was acquitted.

Ortiz was previously tried twice, both ultimately ending in mistrials.

Earlier this week jurors heard from two witnesses, both claiming Ortiz confessed to shooting ross. A third confession was played for the jury, in a recorded interview with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office that happened just two months after the incident.

One of the most prominent blind spots during the trial is both the neighbor and Ross’ father identified the gunmen as three black males. It came up in closing arguments, beginning with the prosecution.

“Seven o’clock on a Sunday evening, three gunmen burst in, and within 30 seconds, he shot his son five times. He’s laying on the ground, he’s traumatized. So he identified three black males, I’m sure identifying people and memorizing what they looked like on top of his schedule, I’m sure he was focused on the fact his son was laying on the ground dying,” state prosecutor Mark Graham said.

The defense went next trying to place doubt in the jurors’ minds, saying if Ortiz was at the door, then Ross’ father should be able to I.D. him.

“Still, on Tuesday he can’t I.D. the unmasked, undisguised person that comes to the door. I submit to you that if Mr. Ortiz was the one to come to the door, then Mr. Ross would have been able to identify him,” defense attorney Craig Meredith said.

The jury deliberated for four hours before reaching a verdict.

Ortiz’s sentencing is set for November 8th at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Police responding
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood

Latest News

Sheltair Aviation - ECP will be hosting a 'Girls in Aviation Day' on Sept. 24.
Local ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ preview
All eyes are on the tropics next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
All eyes are on the tropics next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
This Week's Golden Apple Winner
This Week's Golden Apple of the Week