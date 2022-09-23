Paid parking rates increasing in PCB

Paid parking in Panama City Beach is increasing.
Paid parking in Panama City Beach is increasing.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The price to park in Panama City Beach is going up.

On Thursday, Panama City Beach Council Members voted to increase daily parking and hourly parking fees at three locations. Hourly parking fees will be $2 an hour, it was previously $1. Also, the max for the day will be $12 instead of $6. The new rates will go into effect on October 1st.

The three paid parking locations impacted are Richard Jackson Blvd. at Ocean Towers, Churchwell Dr. at Front Beach Road and Thomas Drive at Ripley’s.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Police responding
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood

Latest News

Panama City Beach and The Northwest Florida Water Management District celebrated the completion...
Panama City Beach completes new reclaimed water system
Skate Park Update
Skate Park Update
Invest98-L is forecast to develop in the Caribbean.
Thursday night tropics chat
Southport Guest Speaker
Southport Guest Speaker