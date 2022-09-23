The PCB Fishing Rodeo is back

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual PCB Fishing Rodeo makes its long awaited return to Captain Anderson’s Marina.

The action begins, today, with teams going out to fish at 10:00 a.m. and returning by 7:00 p.m. for weigh ins.

Fishing resumes at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, but festivities start at 11:00 a.m.

The rodeo takes place every Friday through Sunday from now until October 9th.

Visitors can enjoy fishing, live music, food, drinks, and so much more.

For more information about the event, check out the 2nd Annual PCB Fishing Rodeo’s Facebook page.

