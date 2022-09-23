Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. A cool front passes through Friday morning allowing for less humid air to filter into NWFL. Highs will reach to near 90 Friday. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. Friday night will be cooler in the wake of that front... lows will be in the 60s for most of NWFL Saturday morning. As we head into Sunday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Another cool front will bring some clouds and a small chance of a shower Sunday night into Monday.

In the tropics Invest98-L will move through the Caribbean this weekend and gradually strengthen. Models move it into the Gulf next week, but as of now there remains a lot of uncertainty as to where it will go. For now anywhere from Louisiana to Florida needs to pay close attention to the system.

