Tropical Depression #9 Forms

The track for Tropical Depression #9
The track for Tropical Depression #9(WJHG)
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 has developed in the Caribbean and is forecast to become a tropical storm later today, most likely Hermine. A key feature to watch for with this system will happen over the weekend as we expect to see a turn north toward Cuba sometime on Sunday. How sharp the turn is to the north or how wide it turns will make the eventual long range forecast come into better view. So be sure to tune back into this storm’s track later in the day on Sunday!

Until we see what kind of move to the north, any conjecture on impacts to NWFL are moot for now. Timing of the system for a South Florida landfall could happen by Tuesday, where as any impacts toward the Big Bend or the Panhandle of Florida would not occur until late Wednesday night or Thursday.

