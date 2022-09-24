Gulf Coast State College named a top military friendly school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is once again being named as one of the top military-friendly schools in the nation, according to Victory Media, a veteran-owned company and publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine.

The Military Friendly Schools® list honors colleges, universities, and trade schools across the country that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans, and dependents as students.

There are endless ways to support our troops, and the faculty at GCSC said they’re just doing their part. It’s only fitting with the base of the future being built virtually next door.

“We make sure that if they are in need of anything that would prevent them from studying or paying attention in class, we try to provide assist them in any area of their life so they can become successful students,” Gretta Preston, Coordinator of Military Services at Gulf Coast State College, said.

That goes for more than just active duty and veterans.

“That means if their spouses are in need of any education assistance if their children will be attending school, we will be here to assist their dependence,” Preston said.

The goal is to break down any barrier between a student and their education.

“It can be frustrating and some of our students give up, but that’s what we don’t want,” Preston said. “A lot of our military, they suffer from so many different types of medical conditions that we need to make the access for them to be comfortable and make sure they’re learning in an environment that will meet them where they are.”

Sometimes that means helping them outside the classroom.

“If they need clothing items, we provide that for them as well. If they need assistance with transportation, we provide trolly passes and possibly gas cards to our students,” Preston said.

Whether you’re on active duty, a veteran, a defendant, or a spouse, there’s a list of military benefits you could be eligible for on campus.

For more information, you can go to https://www.gulfcoast.edu/current-students/military-veterans-services/index.html.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.