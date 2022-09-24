High School Football Week 5 highlights and scores

By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football/Week 5

Mosley 38 Wewahitchka 28

Chipley 27 Freeport 6

Jay 23 Holmes 42

South Walton 14 Walton 61

FWB 7 Arnold 10

Cottondale 36 N. Bay Haven 27

Taylor 18 Blountstown 22

Miller, GA 20 Sneads 38

Bozeman 28 Wewahitchka 0

Cottonwood 56 Graceville 6

Rutherford 0 Port St. Joe 34

Franklin 7 Rocky Bayou 41

Niceville 23 Choctaw 13

Destin 7 Lighthouse 8

Bye: Bay, Liberty, Crestview, Vernon

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

