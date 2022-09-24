High School Football Week 5 highlights and scores
High School Football/Week 5
Mosley 38 Wewahitchka 28
Chipley 27 Freeport 6
Jay 23 Holmes 42
South Walton 14 Walton 61
FWB 7 Arnold 10
Cottondale 36 N. Bay Haven 27
Taylor 18 Blountstown 22
Miller, GA 20 Sneads 38
Bozeman 28 Wewahitchka 0
Cottonwood 56 Graceville 6
Rutherford 0 Port St. Joe 34
Franklin 7 Rocky Bayou 41
Niceville 23 Choctaw 13
Destin 7 Lighthouse 8
Bye: Bay, Liberty, Crestview, Vernon
