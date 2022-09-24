Housing facility for homeless youth gets funding from PCB council

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anchorage Children’s Home in Panama City is looking to the future when it comes to housing for abused, homeless and runaway youth in the community.

“It’s just going to be a blessing to not only anchorage and the youth we serve but our community as a whole because this program is going to be around to serve children in our community for decades to come,” said Development Director for Anchorage Children’s Home, Brooke Bullard.

The organization is one step closer to building that facility thanks to the Panama City Beach City Council.

“We’ve gotten some state funds and now we’ve gotten some city of Panama City funds, as now as well as now some Panama City Beach funds, so that just makes us that much closer to our goal,” Bullard said.

Earlier this month council members approved a $30,000 grant for the 40-year-old non-profit.

“It is a one-time donation to help them meet the gap in the cost of the new project that they’re building in Panama City,” says City Councilmember for Panama City Beach, Mary Coburn.

The money will go toward the building of a nearly $2 million transitional living housing facility. It will be located near Lisenby Avenue and West 22nd Street.

“It serves homeless youth in our community ages 16 to 22 who have no safe place to go and we want to make sure that they have that stability and that secure housing so they can focus on long-term goals such as education, employment opportunities, life skills so that they can transition out on their own independently and then be a contributing member of our community,” says Bullard.

Anchorage Children’s Home expects the facility to be ready in February of next year.

