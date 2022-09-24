Hurricane Preparedness Plan ahead of Tropical Depression 9 entering Gulf

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All eyes are on Tropical Depression 9, expected to enter the gulf as a hurricane next week. while the current track from the National Hurricane Center doesn’t have our area in the cone, changes to that track can still happen. So now is the time to get prepared.

“I think we just need to be cautiously aware of any storm that’s in the Gulf of Mexico. With weather trends, it could change and come out another way,” Bay County Fire and Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said.

A way that could set its sights on the panhandle at any moment.

“Our staff is talking every day with emergency management with the state and we’re having phone calls with the National Weather Service, getting updates periodically throughout the day,” said Monroe.

Monroe encouraged people to make a hurricane preparedness plan, thinking about where they will go, and what they will do if a hurricane hits near us. On top of having a disaster preparedness plan, Monroe said you should also pack 7 days worth of supplies. This includes water, non-perishable food, and medications.

“Some clothes. Have enough clothes to last you a few days and be prepared as best you can. You can get non-perishable foods, there are examples of that, there are snacks and that sort of stuff. The necessary items to stay clean. You may not be able to bathe for a few days. We know from experience you may not have power for a few days,” said Monroe.

Monroe said to also have a plan if you’re leaving town for the storm.

“You choose a destination to evacuate, which we recommend. Get you a plan together of where you’re going to go before the storm gets here and talk to those relatives and friends in other places,” said Monroe.

Storm, or no storm, it’s good to know you’ll have a plan to ensure the safety of you and your loved ones.

Also, sign up for AlertBay to get all the most up-to-date notifications for the weather.

